Ndidi resumes full training

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is expected to join the team’s full training today, giving an indication that he has fully recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the rest of Leicester City games of the season.

Ndidi was subjected to intense treatment by Leicester City doctors and he is ahead of schedule for his recovery time-line.

“He will join the full training,” Team media officer, Toyin Ibitoye said.

“He is running well without any pains, he has recovered faster than we expected.

“He is now being loaded slowly and gradually to build his match fitness.”