Ndidi to get his chance against England — Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr submitted that Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses will get their chance to prove their fitness when the Eagles play against England on June 2.

Ndidi has been out with a hamstring injury and was put on a special training to aid his recovery, while Moses was given a extended break due to his involvement with his club Chelsea.

“We have a programme to do, Ndidi will not play in the PH game against Congo, but we are trying to prepare him for the London game against England. “We also have a special programme for Victor Moses, who also needed some time out.”