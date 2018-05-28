NDIC achieves 1st public sector multiple BSI certifications

By Babajide Komolafe

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has become the first public sector organization in Nigeria to be awarded three International Standards Organization (ISO) certifications by the British Standards Institute (BSI) simultaneously.

The three certifications achieved by NDIC are on Information Security Management System ISO/IEC 27001:2013, IT Service Management System ISO/IEC 200001:2011 and Business Continuity Management System ISO22301:2012.

The three certificates were presented to the corporation at a ceremony in Abuja, by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria who was represented by the Lead Trade Adviser for Education Sector Opportunities, Ms. Natasha Anjekwu.

Speaking at the ceremony, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM Office in the Presidency, Mrs. Nnenna Akajameli, lauded the NDIC for the feat, urging the Corporation to view the certifications as its most valuable assets which should spur it to greater performance. She said that the SERVICOM Office intended to project the NDIC as a model to other public institutions in its efforts to optimise service delivery among public institutions in Nigeria.

Earlier, in her own remarks, Ms. Natasha Anjekwu described the feat as a great achievement, noting that NDIC’s fulfillment of requirement for the certification bore eloquent testimony to its adherence to international best practice in its operations. Also speaking at the event, the Director of Home Finance in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs.Olubunmi Siyanbola, who represented the Minister, lauded the Corporation and urged it to view the development as a spur towards achieving greater heights.

Responding, the Chief Executive of the NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim, reiterated the commitment of the Corporation to lead in addressing the challenges of the financial services industry in Nigeria with a view to engendering professionalism and accountability.