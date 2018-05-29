N-Delta agitators to Buhari: You can’t sweep restructuring aside

By Emma Amaize

YENAGOA—NIGER Delta agitators, yesterday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country to stop living in defiance and denial that they can brush aside the enveloping agitation for restructuring by elder statesmen, regional socio-political organisations and scholars across the country, saying that the time to restructure the country was now, else the cauldron would blow up.

The activists, under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by their leader, W O I Izon-Ebi, said that the Federal Government was giving too many excuses instead of taking appropriate actions to deal with challenges facing Nigerians.

“With all the calls made by elder statesmen, scholars, socio-political organisations such as Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndigbo, whom we congratulated for its most recent summit on restructuring, Yoruba umbrella group, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, governors, Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, and other likeminded groups across the country, this groundswell of agitation cannot be swept aside.

“If our country has to grow, the leadership cannot afford to live in a permanent state of self denial and pretense. The heat in the cauldron is much and soon, it will burst.

“The constitution of this country is defective. It is not a people’s constitution, it was written and enacted for the benefit of a certain class of people and thus the greater number suffer for the benefit of elitist few. The truth must be told that the time for restructuring is now or never.

“The President cannot tell us to accommodate the herdsmen, who are murdering defenseless Nigerians without declaring them as a terrorist organisation, while members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a group of ordinary protesters, was declared a terrorist group and some of its members murdered.

“It is appalling that the first executive bill that the President sent to the National Assembly seeks to collect the little remaining of the Niger Delta and coastal communities to the Federal Government through the Water Resources Bill, an onshore/offshore dichotomy bill through the backdoor.”