My administration hasdelivered—AJIMOBI

GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, yesterday, declared that his administration has delivered dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the last seven years.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, gave his administration a pass mark, particularly in infrastructure development, security, education, agriculture and health care.

He said his government had built more roads than all the previous administrations combined since the inception of the fourth republic.

Ajimobi said the state also recorded milestones in education with “the floating of the Education Trust Fund through which stakeholders now collaborate with the government to improve service delivery and boost the standard of education in the state.

“This is aside the establishment of the Oyo State Model Education System Initiative, OYOMESI, which seeks to inculcate moral values in students and the School Governing Board, SGB policy, which is a participatory model that brings together all stakeholders in the education system in the management of public secondary schools.

“Through this policy, more than N2billion has been injected into the education sector in the last one year, leading to improved infrastructure in schools. The SGB policy is now being studied by other states in the South-West zone as a masterstroke in participatory approach to the management of public schools.”