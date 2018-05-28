Mrs Shettima distributes 200 bags of rice, sugar to widows

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Two hundred widows and orphans that lost their husbands and parents, respectively, in the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State were given bags of rice and sugar by the wife of the state governor and President Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya, SWOT, Foundation, Hajiya Nana Shettima.

The Foundation gave out 200 bags of rice and sugar with wrappers and N5,000 to each of the beneficiaries as transport fare back to their respective houses.

Specifically, the widows and orphans were drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere Council areas.

Speaking at the occasion in Maiduguri yesterday, Mrs. Shettima said the gesture was to put smile on the faces of the widows and orphans in the holy month of Ramadan.