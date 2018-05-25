MRS Kids Cup: Platform for discovery of budding stars — Gbodume

By JACOB AJOM

All is now set for the final of the 2018 MRS U-12 Kids Cup football competition which comes up Thursday, May 31 at the Campos Stadium, Lagos.

The Managing Director/CEO MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Andrew Gbodume has commended organisers of the annual MRS U-12 Football championship for their continued commitment and dedication to the development of football in the country.

Gbodume who spoke in Lagos at a press conference ushering in the final of the 2018 MRS Kids Football tournament for U-12 Boys and Girls said the competition which is being organised by National Youth Soccer Association was a platform for the discovery of budding football stars who will later be useful to themselves, their families and country.

“It is meant to expose the young talents, discover them at tender age and take them off the streets. In the process, some could be awarded scholarships to further education,” Gbodume said.

He announced cash prizes of N300,000 for winners in both boys and girls categories, N250,000 for the runners up and N200,000 for third place winners.

Gbodume said that apart from cash prizes, the winners and first and second runners up have glittering gold trophies to take home for their efforts.