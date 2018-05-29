Modular refinery: Stakeholders call for safe environment

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—STAKEHOLDERS in the oil and gas industry have stressed the need for investors in the sector to ensure the safety of the environment and health of host communities before siting industries in communities.

This was the focus of a stakeholders meeting convened by proponents of Eghudu Refinery Limited in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, during the presentation of a draft copy of a panel report on the Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, of the proposed Modular Refinery Processing Plant and Jetty Project to stakeholders in Benin City.

Declaring open the meeting, Minister of Environment Mr. Ibrahim Usman Jibril, represented by Mr. Kelvin Ihebinike, said the impact assessment was necessary to ward off adverse effects of the refinery on the environment, as well as mitigating effects on host communities.

He stated that the ministry deploys the EIA in assessing projects before they are situated.