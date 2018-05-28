Mikel wants Eagles to beat Congo DR for confidence

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has urged his team-mates to treat today’s international friendly against Congo DR seriously, as a win will boost the team’s confidence at the Russia 2018 World Cup tournament. “We do not expect the Congolese to be easy opposition.

They have a strong team made up of very talented players and we know this is one good opposition for us to confront before going to the World Cup,’’ Mikel told thenff.com.

“The FIFA World Cup is no picnic. We have to arrive in Russia with a winning mentality and you get that feeling of being ready only after beating strong teams.”

Meanwhile coach Gernot Rohr urged his players to do their best in the game as five players will be going home after the game in Port Harcourt.

However, players like Odion Ighalo, William Troost-Ekong and Simon Moses remain major doubts for the game billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.