Mikel happy to join Eagles camp  

Captain Mikel Obi has expressed his sheer delight at teaming up with Super Eagles squad in their 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Speaking after arriving the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort yesterday, Mikel said he was anticipating leading leading the team to the Russia World Cup in the summer.

“I am happy to be here. It is a huge privilege to play with this team and represent Nigeria at the World Cup,” Mikel was quoted on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle with a picture of a smiling Mikel at the hotel.

The Eagles will take on Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly game in Port Harcourt on Monday before jetting out to London where they face England on June 2. .