Why Mega party will prevail, Andike, publicity scribe

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN has urged the PDP and the APC to lay aside their aspirations on the claim that the two parties have lost relevance on account of the failure to deliver good governance in the past.

National Publicity Secretary of MPN, Pastor Sam Anidike who gave the advise in Onitsha, Anambra State while briefing newsmen on the emergence of the MPN candidate, Dr. Sunday Balogun, said the two major parties had been further weighed down by the crises within the two parties in the state.

Besides, Anidike contended that it is now the turn of Ekiti South Senatorial Zone where Balogun comes from, to take the governorship slot this time around since voters have tested the leadership of Fayemi and Fayose of different political parties in the present and past. According to him, “Both APC and PDP are in crisis, and MPN is going to capitalize on that to have a smooth and landslide victory. Balogun has human capital development in his agenda. He is a friend to the poor, the rich and the middle class. Because of his nature, people from other political parties are decamping to MPN”.