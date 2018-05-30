MASSOB attacks Buhari over democracy speech

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—MOVEMENT for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, described President Muhammdu Buhari’s Democracy Day tactical defense of his Fulani kinsmen as ordinary herders, as hypocritical and deceiving.

In a statement issued by the leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu expressed disappointment with President Buhari for allegedly protecting the marauding Fulani herdsmen.

“President should know that even an unborn baby is fully aware that his kinsmen, the herders are the major parasites of Nigeria and her citizens.

“Herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons with the backup of the presidency have killed thousands of Christians in Nigeria without any challenge or dismantling from the Federal Government.

“The people of Biafra can never be cowed or deceived with President Buhari’s rhetoric on Democracy Day. We know that Buhari as the life patron of Miyetti Allah, the umbrella body of Fulanis in Nigeria will protect and cover the ungodly sins of his kinsmen.

“He has proven that his administration protects only the minority Fulani interest. President Buhari’s Democracy Day speech has exposed Nigeria state to more diplomatic damages before the international community.

“MASSOB and other pro-Biafra groups will never relent in non violent pursuit of an independent state of Biafra.”

No amount of both internal and external castigations, blackmailing and falsehood will deter us from being focused and resolute on Biafra actualization.”