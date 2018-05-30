Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern

Bayern Munich’s star striker Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bundesliga club this summer to seek “a new challenge”, his agent told Sport Bild on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen in Munich, southern Germany, on January 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

“Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career,” Pini Zahavi told the weekly.

“The managers of Bayern know about it.”

Lewandowski, 29, whose Bayern contract runs until 2021, has been linked with Real Madrid while Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to be interested.

He was the Bundesliga’s top scorer in the just-completed season with 29 goals.

In late February, the Poland international parted ways with his previous agent of 10 years, Cezary Kucharski, and signed up with Zahavi, one of the most powerful agents in world football.

Zahavi said that “Robert’s motivation are not money or a specific club, because almost all top clubs would like to sign up the world’s best striker.”

He said he hoped Bayern president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge would understand the player’s position.

“Everyone in the Bayern club leadership has their own great career to look back on. They should understand his situation,” he told Sport Bild.

Rummenigge told Kicker magazine earlier this month that Bayern fans “do not have to worry about Robert Lewandowski and the relationship with Bayern … We have a very good one.”