LCCI names Chivita Fruit Nectar 2018 year brand

by Princewill Ekwujuru

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, has awarded Chivita Active Fruit Nectar Brand of the Year for 2018.

Director-General of LCCI, Muda Yusuf, said the annual awards recognises, celebrates and promotes institutions and brands that have exhibited the core values of best business practices, growth through innovations and have positively impacted the society.

“Our Brand of the Year, Chivita Active, emerged the top brand in the highly competitive category following a pain-staking selection process, robust research and extensive market intelligence. The brand has grown through innovation and is positively impacting the society by encouraging consumers to embrace wellness through active health,” he stated.

Responding, Managing Director, Chi Limited, manufacturers of Chivita Active Fruit, Deepanjan Roy, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for LCCI’s Brand of the Year recognition to Chivita Active Fruit Nectar.

“At Chi Limited, we have dedicated years of innovation and commitment to high quality products with the ultimate goal of customer satisfaction. The LCCI Brand of the Year 2018 Award to Chivita Active is a proof that our efforts are appreciated by consumers and that Chivita Active has become one of their favourite juice brands,” he said.