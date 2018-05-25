LASG assures property owners in Bariga of compensation

The Lagos State Government on Thursday assured all affected Property Owners on the Right of Way in Odunsi Street, Bariga LCDA, of adequate payment of compensation, saying the present administration has an all-inclusive tradition of planning with its citizens to ensure even development in the overriding public interest.

During a stakeholders’ meeting on the Reconstruction and Upgrade of Odunsi Street, Bariga LCDA, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye disclosed that Property Owners affected by the removal of structures on the Right of Way for infrastructural development will be compensated after provision of valid proof of ownership.

He said, “As long as owners can prove that the structures belong to them by showing valid proof of ownership, the State will adequately compensate. The proof of ownership could be a photograph, family receipt or survey plan.”

He revealed that the road project which has 1.5km road alignment begins from Tijani Ashogbon Street and terminates at Alhaji Ariyo and Akinbayo Streets saying, upon completion of the exercise, Bariga Community will be integrated with the Third Mainland Bridge and Oworonshoki axis respectively.

Ogunleye cited the ongoing massive construction at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road and the Flyover Bridge at Pen Cinema, Agege as some of the projects being embarked upon by the Akinwunmi Ambode administration to transform the Lagos landscape, adding that there’s also ongoing huge infrastructural development in Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu areas.

He assured that this Government is responsible and responsive to the yearnings of Lagosians and has been magnanimous in the payment of compensation to all affected homeowners while urging affected structures owners to submit all necessary proof of ownership to facilitate the prompt payment of compensation.

“The developments in these areas will at completion improve the flow of traffic and have tremendous socio-economic impact on businesses in the area because travel time would be reduced, the standard of living of the people will improve, the value of property in the areas will increase and the development will provide an enhanced aesthetic environment to the residents and entire State”, Ogunleye assured.

While presenting the vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Boladele Dapo-Thomas advised the residents to take advantage of the six-month window given to all owners of existing structures in the State to regularise their documents without Penal Charges.

She said that after the amnesty offer which lapses on August 31, 2018, penal charges will be paid for all property not regularised across the State.