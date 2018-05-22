Atlético de Madrid arrive in Uyo ahead of Super Eagles friendly

Spanish LaLiga side Atletico de Madrid have arrived Uyo ahead of their friendly against the home-based Super Eagles team of Nigeria.

The match will be played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium on Tuesday, May, 22 where Nigeria will field a strong side, against the Rojiblancos.

Alongside the players warmly welcomed by fans at the international airport when they all arrived. was Atletico de Madrid Coach Diego Simeone.

Simeone’s side confirmed their second place finish in the final weekend of the LaLiga following a 2-2 draw with visiting Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Rojiblancos also emerged winners in the Europa League after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Marseille with Antoine Griezmann, who is on National duty preparing for the FIFA World Cup with his French teammates, scoring a brace.

Those who thought this would be a much weakened Atletico de Madrid side are mistaken, as it is a very strong looking lineup going up against the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The match is part of the LaLigaWorld Project which organises friendly matches involving LaLiga teams all over the World.