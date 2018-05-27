Kwara Aiteo Cup Final : Alfred sees brace in Kwara Utd’s win over ABS

Ilorin – Kwara United FC of Ilorin on Sunday defeated city arch rival, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC 3-1 in the final of the Kwara FA Aiteo Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the match final was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Stephen Alfred put the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), side ahead in the 13th minute when he followed ABS goalkeeper Suleiman Dogo’s poor punch and headed past him for the first goal.

Dogo was forced to a double save in the 22nd minute but his defender Emmanuel Atoe cleared his line to deny Kwara United opportunity to double the lead.

One minute later, the Saraki Boys were awarded a penalty when a Kwara United defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in his box.

Stone Evbuomwan stepped forward and sent Jonah Usman to the wrong direction to level the score for the Saraki Boys, a result that stood for the reminder of the first stanza.

Former ABS winger, Sunday Odudu doubled Kwara United’s lead in the 54th minute when he capitalised on the Saraki Boys poor defensive display to tap home the 2nd goal for the Harmony Boys.

The winger raised his hands up and refused to celebrate as a sign of respect for his former team.

ABS Coach, Tunde Sanni, decision to send on Sunday Damian for Tosin Olabode in 63rd minute and Rasaq Noah for Stone Evbuomwan, six minutes later did not yield any result.

The centre referee pointed to spot kick and booked ABS’s Emmanuel Atoe, who he adjudged to have held back Alfred with the goalkeeper to beat.

Alfred made no mistake and fired the ball to the roof of the net to make it 1-3.

NAN report that both teams have now booked there place in the next stage of the competition.(NAN)

