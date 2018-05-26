Keep Clean Foundation, others sweeps Abuja city

By Chris Onuoha

Keep Clean Foundation in association with Big Church Foundation this Saturday, embarked on a clean up drive to tidy up debris on the streets of Abuja city.

The exercise carried out at the APO Resettlement ‎area and beyond saw residents celebrate the selfless disposition of the team led by ex-beauty Queen, Ijeoma Chikezie towards cleaning the streets of the fast growing satellite town in the FCT. The initiative is in line with the monthly street clean-up sanitation campaign which will go down memory lane as it reflected through passion and commitment to enhance hygienic environment in spite of the heavy rainfall that was experienced earlier.

The participants comprising volunteers from various sectors that include Keep Clean Foundation and Big Church Group members, entertainers, media personalities alongside Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and others defer the breezy downpour to come out in their numbers for the exercise that lasted for hours. The participants displayed high level simplicity and humility which portrays them as golden images of what the world should be.

Keep Clean Foundation founder, Ijeoma Chikezie, former Miss United Nation World Habitat who initiated the project spoke with cross section of journalists and media organisation that the exercise preaches cleanliness. According to her “This Street Clean Sanitation Campaign is a project I hold close to my heart. It’s born out of the passion to give back to the society and avoid dirty environments which could attract diseases and infection to both young and old people within the resettlement. I wish to thank Big Churchill Foundation for supporting us with T-shirt and jackets, Mike Omotosho Foundation for the encouragement and donation, Society For Family Health, Abuja Environment Protection Board for providing working tools and waste disposal trucks. we hope to continue this exercise on a monthly bases to make sure we live and embrace cleanliness in our lives.”

Popular personalities that took part in the exercise include spontaneous comedian Chuks D General Stainless Precious, MC Godpikin, MC Terry, Ex- Beauty Queen Susan Eniolorunda, Alex Nwankwo of AlexReports, Jimmy Kadiri Imoh and others.

To encourage the effort of the beauty queen who is passionate about good health drive of the Nigerian citizens were media crew from Gaffikadoki, NTA, My Dream Nigeria, NAN, AIT, Ben TV London, Nairaland, AbujaPress and others.