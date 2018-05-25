Jonah Jang released on N300m bail after a week in detention

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—A Plateau High Court, yesterday, granted N300 million bail to the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang and N150 million bail to the former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Yusuf Bail.

One of the sureties for Jang must be a First Class traditional ruler resident within the jurisdiction of the court, while one of the sureties for Bail must be a Permanent Secretary in the civil service or anybody of that rank.

Justice Daniel Longji of High Court 5, who had earlier reserved ruling on the bail application by counsel to the accused persons, Robert Clarke (SAN), yesterday granted the application, saying the prosecution’s submission that the accused would jump bail and interfere with investigations was a mere speculation and without proof.

The judge said he would not act on speculations to deny the accused bail and admitted Jang to bail of N100 million and two sureties in like sum, while his co-accused got bail in the sum of N50 million and two sureties in like sum.

They were also directed to submit their international passports to the Chief Registrar of the court and the judge adjourned the matter to July 17, 18 and 19 for definite and accelerated hearing.

The conditions were met and the accused released, sending their supporters into jubilation.

Chieftains of the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former House of Assembly members, former council chairmen and political appointees, who served during Jang’s tenure, were among the supporters present.