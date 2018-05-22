Isiaka Adeleke’s death: LAUTECH CMD absolved of misconduct, malpractice

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has dismissed the allegations of professional misconduct and medical malpractice levelled against the Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Professor Akeem Lasisi by the family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

In its letter Ref no: MD PIP/781/111 dated 11th May 2018, signed by the Secretary of the Investigation Panel, Dr. E. D. Abdu, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria said following consideration of petition deposed to on oath by the family of late Senator Adeleke and the counter affidavit by the Chief Medical Director, including autopsy report of the said Senator, the Council came to the conclusion that no case of misconduct in a professional respect has been established against Professor Akeem Lasisi..

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, Mr. Ayo Adeyemo, said, Professor Lasisi had been absorbed from any professional misconduct.

It will be recalled that following the sudden death of Senator Adeleke in 2017, his body was brought to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for an autopsy.

At the conclusion of the autopsy, a member of his family, one Mrs. Dupe Sanni issued a Certificate of Honour to the hospital conveying the family’s satisfaction.