Insecurity: Security chiefs at Senate, demand special funding

ABUJA— WORRIED by the high level of killings in the country, security chiefs, yesterday, requested for special funding, outside appropriation, to enable them tackle the security challenges in Nigeria.

The Senate immediately threw its weight behind the request and directed security agencies to submit a budget to the National Assembly for Special Fund.

It also asked the executive to present to the National Assembly in two weeks a supplementary bill for consideration and subsequent approval.

The Senate only last week passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill, which is now waiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

Senate’s directive came after a closed-door session, which lasted four hours from 12.30 pm to 4.30pm with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, and the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura.

Others at the meeting were representatives of the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Inspector-General of Police and Comptroller-General of Customs.

The Senate had on Tuesday, May 8 summoned all the service chiefs for explanation over proliferation of firearms in the country.

In his remarks after the meeting, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, disclosed that it was also discussed at the meeting that the issue of coordination and information sharing among the security agencies be improved upon, adding that the Senate was considering the passage of a constitutional law since it would help strengthen that aspect of security.

Saraki said: “We observe the funding issue and we also agreed that there must be special funding. And as such, we gave the service chiefs two weeks to present their budget on this area of special funding that we think will go a long way to improve the security situation in the country.

“Of course, of great concern was the issue of coordination among the security agencies. One of that again is that we will be looking to have constitutional law passed to see what we can do to strengthen that aspect of security.

‘’We have all agreed to continue to work together to cooperate and work very closely in order to address this issue and we are confident that changes will begin to be seen in this area.

“We have our own role to play and they have also committed to play their own role and we hope that over the next couple of weeks, we will begin to take actions on some of these things that we have committed to. It shows how committed we are in showing that we do protect the life and property of citizens.”

He said further that the Senate would ensure that certain outstanding bills were given accelerated hearing in order to strengthen the security architecture.