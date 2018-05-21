IMC endorses Gov Emmanuel for 2nd term

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A socio- political group, Ibom Mandate Crusaders, IMC, has endorsed the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for second term in the 2019 general election.

South West region co-ordinator of the group, Mrs Dorcas Asukwo-Ikabor, at an award ceremony in Lagos, where Governor Emmanuel and others were honoured, said the governor has performed in terms of providing infrastructure and developing the state.

She said that the support for Emmanuel was to ensure that he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.

He said: “It is known that an enlightened society is very easy to lead as people will easily key into government policies without prompting. IMC, South West, intends to undertake a tour of projects and development sites currently ongoing in the state.

“Our vision is to raise, assemble and nurture a generation of young and vibrant Akwa Ibomites of great minds towards building a viable and egalitarian society.

“We want to create and promote political consciousness within our people towards the development of an enviable democratic society, to push, mobilise and give support for good and purposeful leadership, geared towards the continuation of uncommon transformation and industralization policy of the state government.”