ILLEGAL OPERATION: DPR seals 19 gas outlets, arrests four in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday, sealed 19 gas outlets in Ofada, Abeokuta, Isheri-Olofin Sango, Epe, Mowe and Magboro areas of Ogun State for allegedly operating without approval.

The Operation Controller, Muinat Bello-Zagi disclosed this while briefing newsmen at her office in Abeokuta after a closed-door meeting with members of Liquidfied Petroleum Gas Skid owners Association, Ogun State.

Bello-Zagi said: “The DPR has the mandate to regulate and monitor all oil and gas in Ogun State. We go on surveillance and also create awareness to the people.

“During our surveillance and monitoring, we discovered that these gas outlets were operating without approval. They operate in wrong places, some operate under high tension wire, and others operate in residential areas, close to the source of ignition and adjacent to a bakery.”

On the penalty for the erring operators, she said three outlets out of the 19 sealed would pay a fine of N1 million each for allegedly reopening their shops after they were sealed by DPR.

The Chairman of LPG in Ogun State, Surajudeen Bada who lauded the DPR on its activities, however, lamented the duplication of efforts by many government agencies.

Bada said: “Most of the agencies come to extort money from us. Until we have a body to regulate this and if the skid operation is eliminated, you can imagine what will happen to gas supply in Nigeria.”