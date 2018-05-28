I’ll not castigate Buhari again—Umahi

ABAKALIKI—GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi has vowed never to castigate President Muhammadu Buhari to prove that he was still in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Umahi made the declaration on Saturday night in Abakaliki, during a media chat and dinner he organised for journalists as part of the 2018 Democracy Day celebration.

The governor noted that his decision was a matter of principles, stressing that Buhari remained his only boss.

“I have left all those issues to political parties not because the president is doing everything right, but because he is not God.

“He might not be doing everything 100 per cent but it is not my duty to castigate my boss. I will only face my duties.

“It is also not my duty to write petitions about the past administrations in the state,I am focused on my duties as a child of God who has a calling and is committed,” he said.

The governor noted that corruption was not a party affair but an issue that has to do with the individual engaging in it.

“The Bible says that with the fear of God, men depart from evil and without effective tackling of corruption, Nigeria will never develop.

“It is not an issue concerned with the PDP and if those who decamped from the party to the country’s ruling party say it is corrupt, then they have infected their new party with corruption,” he said.