Ikot-Abasi youths angry over delayed production at ALSCON

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

IKOT ABASI- THE delay in commencement of production at Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON, located in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has become a source of worry to the youths of the area.

The youths under the aegis of Ikot Abasi Clan Youth Leaders Forum expressed fears that almost six months after RUSAL, a Russian company and BFIG Company settled out of court over bidding matter, nothing was happening at ALSCON.

The youths had in February, 2018 through NDV commended the Federal Government for intervening in the court matter that lasted for over four years, and equally expressed high hopes that full operations would immediately commence in the company.

NDV had learned BFIG Company having emerged the highest bidder in the privatisation process of ALSCON had in 2004 dragged the Bureau of Public Enterprise and Russian aluminium company, RUSAL to court.

This was due to the fact that the Federal Government had asked RUSAL (second highest bidder) to take over the company due to the inability of BFIG to pay the money it offered to take over the company.

Urges FG to facilitate quick take-off

Speaking to NDV last week, the youth leader, Akparawa Mfreke Usoro of Edemeya Clan while restating their appreciation to the Federal Government for resolving the matter between the two companies, however, urged the Federal Government to look into the issues delaying full operations at ALSCON especially the non-supply of gas.

He said: “We the youths of Ikot Abasi urge the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly instruct the agency in charge of gas to supply gas to ALSCON without further delay so that the company can commence production for the benefit of our community and Nigeria as a whole.

Operation‘ll boost employment

“We strongly believe that once full production commences at ALSCON, most Ikot Abasi youths that have been idle will be happy again because the company will create massive employment for the teeming youths and drastically reduce youth restiveness in our community.

“ALSCON is the only government presence in Ikot Abasi that used to add meaning to the lives of the people. That is why we are calling on the Federal Government to help reduce our suffering by ensuring full production commences very soon at the company.

Support FG’s choice

“We are in support of Federal Government’s decision that RUSAL should manage the company. And we are hoping that our appeal will receive urgent attention because we know our President to be sensitive when it comes to the issue of community development.”

Also speaking, former youth leader of Ukpum Ette clan in Ikot Abasi and an activist, Mr. Ubong Essien urged the Federal Government to stop any attempt by top management of BFIG to drag the matter to court again.

Speaking angrily Essien said: “Reliable information available to us is that Managing Director of BFIG is heading to court again on May 28, 2018. We are not happy about it. BFIG is trying to cripple the economy of Akwa Ibom State. We will not allow that to happen.

“To tell you the truth, the youths of Ikot Abasi and indeed, entire Akwa Ibom youths are very, very angry about what BFIG management is about to do. He has only succeeded in awakening our anger. We are also saying that we prefer RUSAL services. We don’t want BFIG services.”