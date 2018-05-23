High end devices with price cuts across Nigerian mobile shops

Galaxy S9 is a high end smartphone released by No 1 mobile phone maker, Samsung in February 2018, although it became available in the market in March.

The smartphone is such a delight to behold because of its unique features – 8.5 mm body dimension, front and back Gorilla glass 5 with aluminium frame. The phone also supports Single Nano SIM or Hybrid dual SIM in addition to being compliant to payment platforms like Visa, Mastercard among others. It is dust t and Water proof up to1.5m for 30 minutes.

Galaxy S9 supports GSM, CDMA, HSPA, EVDO and LTE technology systems.

It used to cost up to N320, 000 but Vanguard Mobile Market can authoritatively tell you that you can acquire it now with as low as N298, 000 in Slot stores.

Lenovo Yoga tab 3 is the ultimate video tablet. The dazzling display is great for watching your favorite shows anywhere, from the office to the kitchen. Its powerful speakers deliver truly immersive audio. And best of all, you can project cinema-like video onto any surface. It has 8MP 180 degrees rotating camera, 8,400mAh battery which lasts for at least 18 hours Work time. The device boasts of 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and is 128GB expandable with microSD Card. It is 4G-LTE enabled.

Fortunately enough for smart device lovers, the tablet that used to cost N125, 000 at Konga, is now N117, 500 at the same stores across the country.

The Ignis Gas

Cooker appears very friendly to every woman desirous of accessing the husband’s heart through the stomach. With its features it seems also affordable.

The kitchen equipment has four gas burner, two electric plates, electric ignition / stainless steel hobb, gas oven, gas grill and internal light

It also spots dish warmer compartment, double glass safety oven door, glass lid and turn spit features. The gas cooker used to cost N450, 000 but can now be acquired with N430, 000.

HP Omen 15 is a gaming laptop. Touchscreen, 15.6 inch, full HD IPS display 8GB RAM 1TB hard drive and graphics windows 10. Used to cost N385, 000 at Jumia but can now be acquired with N375.