Heart failure patients have higher risk of dying – Prof. AlHabeeb

Associate Professor of Medicine and Consultant Heart Failure Cardiologist, Waleed AlHabeeb at the 2018 Novartis International Cardiovascular Summit in Lagos recently has called for the optimization of heart failure treatment, warning that patients with the condition now have a very high risk of dying.

During the Novartis summit focused on Heart Failure management, Prof. AlHabeeb made a presentation on “Shifting the Paradigm in Heart Failure”, saying that 50 per cent of patients with the condition die within five years of diagnosis, while one in four die within one year of diagnosis.

While noting that 21 million adults worldwide are living with heart failure, AlHabeeb, who is the President of the Saudi Heart Failure Group, disclosed that most of the patients living with the condition are at great risk of dying, even when they have no symptoms of the condition.

Prof. AlHabeeb disclosed further that heart failure patients are mostly predisposed to recurrent hospitalizations, adding that 25 per cent of the patients are usually readmitted within a month of been discharged.

He cautioned that heart failure patients, including those without symptoms, suffer silent disease progression that usually remains undetected, only to manifest with the emergence of severe adverse effects, such as sudden death.

Heart failure patients, he reiterated, should always be properly treated, adding that the tendency to leave them alone, instead of optimizing treatment due to fear of side-effects or discomfort for the patients, should be jettisoned.