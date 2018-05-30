Breaking: Gunmen kill couple, spare baby in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO – The town of Wukari was on Tuesday thrown into disarray and mourning after gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday killed a man and his wife at their residence in Wukari local government area of Taraba state while their child was spared.



The incident, according to those contacted happened around 12.45am which was barely 24 hours after herdsmen attacked Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, in Jalingo, inflicting gun shot injury on a priest.

Confirming the attack to newsmen in a telephone interview, Chairman of Wukari Local Government, Hon. Daniel Adi said the incident occurred around 12:45am, killing a man and his wife while their 2 year old baby was spared.

According to the council boss “We don’t know the reason for the attack, but the gunmen killed the man and his wife without carrying a single thing from their house.

“We are still investigating the situation, we don’t know whether they are armed robbers, assassins or it’s another form of terrorism in disguise. But investigations will reveal their identity”, he added.

A resident of Wukari, Mr. Angyu Sabo who was also contacted said the incident happened few meters away from the office of Nigeria Prison Service in Wukari along Wukari – Ibi road.

Sabo who described the incident as unfortunate said the entire town of Wukari has been thrown into deep shock and fear, calling for reinforcement of security personnel to help curb crime in the area.

When contacted, Police Public Relations officer, Taraba state Command ASP David Misal said the police was aware of the incident and explained that investigation is ongoing to uncover those behind the latest attack for possible arrest.