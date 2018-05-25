Why Gov Emmanuel’ll be re-elected — Commissioner

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, has expressed confidence that Governor Udom Emmanuel will be re-elected with an overwhelming majority in the 2019 governorship election because of his excellent performance.

Udoh, in an interview, said the governor’s achievements were visible for all to see which would propel the electorate to give his administration another four years in Uyo to consolidate on his achievements so far recorded.

On whether the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state posed any threat, Udoh said: “My answer is emphatic, the governor will win. My reason is simple. The President’s midterm report is already out and 60 percent of that report is dedicated to Akwa Ibom. So, where is the political clout of the opposition in the state?

“The reality is that between January and now, Akwa Ibom State was recognised by the Federal Ministry of Sports as the state with the best sporting infrastructure. The state got three awards from sports. Now, the Federal Ministry of Sports is controlled by the opposition which is the government at the centre which is not aligning with their philosophy.”