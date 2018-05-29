Badaru building 27 lodges for corps members, lays foundation

Dutse – Jigawa Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar on Tuesday in Dutse laid the foundation for a prototype six-bedroom bungalow to accommodate the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state.



Governor Badaru is building 27 of the bungalows, which he called, corps members lodges, in the 27 local councils at a cost of N9.614million each.The total cost is N259.6 million.

Badaru said the gesture is meant to provide security and comfort for corps members posted to the state.

“We want to guarantee the safety of NYSC members posted to the state hence the need to construct the lodges”

“We want every corps member posted to the state to feel at home and be secured”

“I urged the contractors handling the projects to start and finish the work simultaneously in 27 local government areas and finish within three months”

“I cautioned the contractors handling the project to be transparent and the work must to be perfectly done”

Mr. Nuhu Kwage, Director Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development NYSC National Headquarters Abuja who represented the Director General of the NYSC, Brig-Gen Zakari Kazaure said that the initiative by Jigawa government to build Youth Corps lodges in all local government areas is the first of its kind in the country.

Kwage lauded the idea since about 95 per cent of corps members are posted to rural areas for primary assignments.

He apologised for the absence of the NYSC DG who is an indigene of Jigawa.

Kwage urged other states to copy Jigawa and build lodges for youth corps members.(NAN)