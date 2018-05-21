GOtv Max Cup: Torres, Oblak star as Atletico face S/Eagles

Spanish LaLiga giants Atletico de Madrid have confirmed the array of stars, including Fernando Torres in what will be his last game ever for the club, to play the Super Eagles in the maiden edition of the GOtv MAX Cup billed for Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Torres, who scored both Atletico goals on Sunday in the 2-2 draw with Eibar in their last LaLiga match of the season, is a club legend, having been named captain of the LaLiga giants at the age of 17, the youngest ever. The team finished runners-up to Barcelona to cap an impressive season, which also saw them win the Europa League trophy.

The Europa League champions 20-man squad for the encounter, which includes head coach Diego Simeone, includes top names like Atletico Madrid’s first choice keeper, Jan Oblak, veteran striker, Fernando Torres (El Nino), Ghanaian star footballer, Thomas Partey, and club captain, Gabi Fernandez, in what promises to be a truly pulsating encounter.

The 20-man Atletico Madrid squad for the Super Eagles friendly reads as follows:

GK – Jan Oblak, Axel Werner, DEF – JuanFran, Sergio Gonzalez, Francisco Montero, Rafael Munoz, Andres Solano

MID – Gabi Fernandez ©, Angel Correa, Victor ‘Vitolo’ Perez, Thomas Partey, Roberto Olabe, Juan Aguero Nunez, Antonio Moya, Mikel Carro, Joaqiun Munoz, Jot

ST – Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Borja Garces,

The LaLiga giants’ famously intensive and aggressive style is considered by analysts as good for the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup, where they stand a chance of coming up against sides with similar attributes.

At the World Cup, which kicks off on 14 June in Russia, the Super Eagles will play Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the preliminary round.