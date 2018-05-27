Do we forget the $2.2bn anti-insurgency funds fraudulently diverted by PDP? – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that should Nigerians forget the bad years of the it’s sixteen years in government.



The APC made this known in a statement on Sunday signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi the National Publicity Secretary titled ‘APC to PDP: Ahead 0f the 2019 elections, Nigerians are not gullible’.

The APC decried the PDP new found proclivity for constantly spewing falsehood in the name of opposition rhetoric and politics.

The statement read thus

‘This comes against the backdrop of a recent statement by a spokesperson of the PDP in which the APC is accused of among others corruption, sectionalism and opposition clampdown, in the leadup to the 2019 elections.

‘While it is a widely-known fact that suppressing the opposition was the stock in trade of the PDP during its defunct 16-year rule, the APC has definitely not inherited this undemocratic practice in its governance style both in its internal politics and the country’s administration, under President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘Nigerians will recall how past PDP administrations illegally and routinely used state apparatus to harass opposition figures as seen in the attack on the APC data centre, blockade of the air and road routes to prevent movement of then opposition leaders in the leadup to the 2015 elections, among other clampdowns that are too numerous to list.

‘The PDP is quick to forget the divisive, insensitive and sectional politics it played during the 2015 electioneering campaign when its women’s wing led by a former first lady denigrated the country’s north as parasitic and unwilling to educate and cater for its young populace. Infact, the PDP-led administration at the time pointedly regarded the Boko Haram insurgency as a northern affair.

‘The PDP without an iota of proof, rather spewing laughable conspiracies accuses the APC-led administration of ‘barefaced looting’. Elections are around the corner and Nigerians are not gullible. They see through the PDP’s diversionary antics aimed at deflecting attention from the wanton culture of impunity and corruption it instituted when it held sway.

‘Do we forget the PDP administration’s unwillingness to operate the now implemented Treasury Single Account (TSA) which has greatly plugged government revenue leakages? Do we forget the voodoo economics, reckless fiscal policies and shocking pillage of the public treasury perpetuated during past PDP administrations? Do we forget confessions by the immediate-past finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy, reporting “zero political will to save” under the immediate-past administration. Do we forget the $2.2 billion anti-insurgency funds fraudulently diverted and disbursed by the erstwhile National Security Adviser to political associates of the immediate-past President and PDP members, while our military personnel on the frontlines were ill-equipped and demoralized, resulting in many avoidable deaths and the maiming of our gallant men in uniform?

‘For one, Nigerians generally agree that the era of impunity is beginning to disappear from our national life. There is a gradual acceptance of the best practice and time-honoured values of honesty, hardwork, patriotism, abhorrence of corruption, accountability and integrity in our everyday life.

‘PDP’s narrative is anchored on the belief that if they continue to throw these wild allegations around, somehow Nigerians will forget what they truly represent and the atrocities that they have committed against the country. Alas, Nigerians are wiser now and our memories are longer. We can forgive, but we will not forget.

‘Change is perhaps the most difficult idea to implement in our societies, but sometimes, it becomes necessary or even inevitable, just as Nigeria found itself in 2015 because of PDP misrule.

‘Whatever is left of PDP, after years of suicidal gluttony, can only whine about imaginary persecution while wilfully ignoring the efforts being made to literally clear the mess they created and build a new Nigeria in line with the Change Agenda promised the electorate.

‘We urge Nigerians to remain steadfast to our collective task of achieving the Nigeria of our dreams. With the prayers and support for the administration, we will propel the country on the path growth in all facets.’