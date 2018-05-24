Fitness must be yardstick for selection, Okpala advises Rohr

BY JACOB AJOM

Former Super Eagles Assistant coach, Sylvanus Okpala has called on coach Gernot Rohr to know how best to use his players to great effect at the World Cup in Russia.

Okpala who was part of the technical crew of late Stephen Keshi that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa urged coach Rohr to evaluate his players critically and see where best he could achieve good results.

“Rohr should forget about what role they play at their clubs and evolve his strategy around their areas of strength and know their weak points in order to work on them.

“If I were the coach, I won’t look at what they do for their various clubs, particularly the midfielders. I would rather use them in the positions I know would be good for the rest of the team and give us the best result”.

Okpala said players’ fitness should be key consideration for selection and the coaches’ versatility will be a big factor in the Eagles march to glory in Russia.

Said he, “the coaches must have different approaches to different matches. Should they qualify for the next round and they continue to play the same way they did in the first round they will be knocked out easily. ,” Okpala said.