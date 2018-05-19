Breaking News
Translate

FIFA World Cup (26 Days to go) : Team Profile – MOROCCO

On 2:25 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Morocco booked their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 20-year absence, topping Africa Group C, to head to their fifth edition of the tournament.

FIFA Ranking: 42

Continent: Africa

Nickname(s): Atlas Lions

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – SPAIN

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 14

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1970

Last World Cup: 1998

Best outing: Round of 16 (1986)

Key Player: MEDHI BENATIA

Powerful, athletic and good on the ball, Benatia is one of the best defenders in Africa. The centre- half’s talents have taken him to European superpowers Bayern Munich and Juventus in big-money moves.

MATCHES

June 15: MOROCCO vs IR IRAN

June 20: PORTUGAL vs MOROCCO

June 25: SPAIN vs MOROCCO

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): IR IRAN

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.