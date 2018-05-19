FIFA World Cup (26 Days to go) : Team Profile – MOROCCO

Morocco booked their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 20-year absence, topping Africa Group C, to head to their fifth edition of the tournament.
FIFA Ranking: 42
Continent: Africa
Nickname(s): Atlas Lions
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 14
First stage appearances: 4
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1970
Last World Cup: 1998
Best outing: Round of 16 (1986)
Key Player: MEDHI BENATIA
Powerful, athletic and good on the ball, Benatia is one of the best defenders in Africa. The centre- half’s talents have taken him to European superpowers Bayern Munich and Juventus in big-money moves.
MATCHES
June 15: MOROCCO vs IR IRAN
June 20: PORTUGAL vs MOROCCO
June 25: SPAIN vs MOROCCO
