FIFA World Cup (20 Days to go) : Team Profile – ARGENTINA

Continent: South America

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 16

First stage appearances: 13

Semi final appearances: 5

Finals: 5

Titles: 2

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Champion (1978, 1986)

Key Player: LIONEL MESSI

Considered one of the best footballers in history, Messi has been voted FIFA’s player of the year on five separate occasions. Argentina’s captain and all-time leading goalscorer will be making his fourth World Cup appearance at Russia 2018.

MATCHES:

June 16: ARGENTINA vs ICELAND

June 21: ARGENTINA vs CROATIA

June 26: NIGERIA vs ARGENTINA