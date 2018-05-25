FIFA World Cup (20 Days to go) : Team Profile – ARGENTINA

Argentina finished third in the CONMEBOL standings for Russia 2018 qualifying, reaching the tournament on the final matchday.
Continent: South America
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 16
First stage appearances: 13
Semi final appearances: 5
Finals: 5
Titles: 2
First World Cup: 1930
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Champion (1978, 1986)
Key Player: LIONEL MESSI
Considered one of the best footballers in history, Messi has been voted FIFA’s player of the year on five separate occasions. Argentina’s captain and all-time leading goalscorer will be making his fourth World Cup appearance at Russia 2018.
MATCHES:
June 16: ARGENTINA vs ICELAND
June 21: ARGENTINA vs CROATIA
June 26: NIGERIA vs ARGENTINA