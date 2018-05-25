Breaking News
Translate

FIFA World Cup (20 Days to go) : Team Profile – ARGENTINA

On 11:18 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Argentina finished third in the CONMEBOL standings for Russia 2018 qualifying, reaching the tournament on the final matchday.

FIFA Ranking: 5

Continent: South America

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – DENMARK

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 16

First stage appearances: 13

Semi final appearances: 5

Finals: 5

Titles: 2

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Champion (1978, 1986)

Key Player: LIONEL MESSI

Messi

Considered one of the best footballers in history, Messi has been voted FIFA’s player of the year on five separate occasions. Argentina’s captain and all-time leading goalscorer will be making his fourth World Cup appearance at Russia 2018.

MATCHES:

June 16: ARGENTINA vs ICELAND

June 21: ARGENTINA vs CROATIA

June 26: NIGERIA vs ARGENTINA

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): ICELAND


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.