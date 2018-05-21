Whenever Wike is up to some mischief, he raises wild allegations – APC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has alerted Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government was plotting to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge.

The governor made the allegation during the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of his administration at Living Faith Church, D-Line, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said: “Intelligence report available to us, as at this morning, (yesterday)indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was an accidental discharge.”

APC denies allegation

Meanwhile, Rivers APC Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, in his reaction, said: “The governor is doing what he knows best, that is to raise baseless allegations whenever he is up to some mischief.

“Whenever he is up to some mischief, he raises wild allegations in another direction to divert attention from whatever sinister thing he is about to do until he finishes with it in the hope that people will not follow up. That is exactly what informs this statement being credited to him now.”

Wike, continuing, said that the plots of the APC Federal Government and her associates will not intimidate him as he remains committed to the defence of democracy and Rivers State. He said that the plot will fail because God will continue to protect him.

He said: “The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up.”

Wike informed the church, that the APC Federal Government, through the Inspector General of Police, plotted to plant millions of dollars and AK 47 rifles at his Abuja residence, when the Police sought a search warrant from an Abuja court.

He noted that last week the court ruled that the Police cannot search his Abuja residence, thereby stopping them from their evil plot.

“I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the Police, but I know their evil intentions,” he said.

Wike said that the state government had come to thank God for His protection in the face of continuous plots by agents of the APC Federal Government.

He said: “We are born to win, we are born to reign, we are destined for greatness. While other states are commissioning wheel barrows, we are commissioning infrastructure.”

He said that despite the declaration by the former governor that his administration will not be able to pay salaries let alone execute projects, his administration had succeeded in delivering outstanding projects.

Rivers State pastor of Living Faith Church, Pastor Isaac Folaji, said thanksgiving engenders growth and blessing.

The dedication and thanksgiving service to mark the third anniversary of theWike administration attracted traditional rulers, prominent leaders of Rivers State and wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan.