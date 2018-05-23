FG to pay N133m compensation to 5 communities in Abia

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—POWER, Works and Housing Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has approved the payment of about N133 million compensation to five Abia communities whose lands were acquired for the construction of trailer parks at Lokpanta Cattle market, on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Umunneochi council area of Abia State.

This was disclosed by the Federal Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Chukwudike Nwankwo, who said the ministry would commence the disbursement of the fund to the five involved communities in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

“The minister has given approval for the payment of compensation of about N133 million. It is a very large parcel of land, involving about five communities.

“We will commence the disbursement soon and once we are through, the construction of the park will start”, Nwankwo explained.

Nwankwo explained that the minister had also directed the immediate evacuation of the trailers out of the two lanes of the dual carriage way in order to allow for free-flow of traffic.

He said that the ministry would also erect a block wall to fence off the cattle market from the expressway.

Meanwhile, the Minister has disclosed that the Federal Government would apply for another intervention from SUKUK so that more money would be made available to the contractors to ensure the completion of the project before the next rainy season.

Fashola expressed delight that the intervention from SUKUK had brought tremendous progress on the road project.

He said that more than 40 per cent of the job had been done by SETRACO and hoped that one side of the dual carriageway would be completed and opened for traffic before December.