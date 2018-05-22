FG commences rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Sagamu road

By Kingsley Adegboye & Olasunkanmi Akoni

IKORODU—THE Federal Government, yesterday, flagged off the much dilapidated Ikorodu-Shagamu Road that had been begging for the attention of the government over the years saying it would boost agriculture and the economy of Lagos State.

The 30.1 km road project, which cost is put at N20.84 billion, was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors O. A. O. Nigeria Ltd with a contract period of 36 months.

Speaking during the flag off, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said the federal government at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, awarded the contract for the full rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu Road starting from Ikorodu roundabout and passes through Odogunyan, Ogijo, Likosi, Mosimi, Sotubo and terminates at Shagamu, Ogun state.

Fashola said: “The present government is very strong on agric and very strong on industrialisation and, indeed, on energy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has said I should tell you that not only are you getting Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, work has also started on Lagos-Ota Road to Abeokuta. And work would continue on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“And if we get approval in the 2018 budget, hopefully, we would be able to start work on the last part of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“Also, the rehabilitation of the road will improve the socio-economic life of the people; generate employment opportunities for both the skilled and unskilled labour. It will equally help in the fight against armed robbery and other forms of crime in the area.”

The minister, who assured the residents of government’s commitment to complete the job within the specified duration, said: “Arab Contractor constructed Obafemi Awolowo Road and Ibeshe to the satisfaction of everybody. In essence, the Federal Government awarded the contract to the firm based on competence and integrity.”