We are waiting for you, PDP tells Fayemi after resignation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado- Ekiti-The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday described Dr Kayode Fayemi’s resignation from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet as nothing strange.



The party said that there was no how Fayemi will be in the office and still contest election, however, added that “anything can happen under APC government, because of their lawlessness, because of their disregard to the constitution of their party,talk less of the federal constitution.So,anything can happen under APC”.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi had early Wednesday announced his resignation from the federal cabinet as Minister of Mines and Steel Development

Fayemi, who made the announcement on Wednesday at a valedictory briefing in Abuja, disclosed that the move was necessary in order to pursue his governorship ambition in Ekiti State.

The former minister had earlier emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Party in keenly contested primary election held on May 12.

Speaking with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti yesterday the Director General Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation, Hon Bisi Kolawole said “it is expected that he will resign, and if he resign let him come,we are waiting for him with his federal might and at the end of the day action and inactions,nobody has the monopoly of anything.

“So, if he is coming to wage war on Ekiti people ,it will be obvious that it is Fayemi that is drawing us back in this country. No problem, we are here waiting for him,but the fact is that ,there are people on ground in Ekiti that are waiting for him and his federal might.

“We will repeat another 16-0 ,regardless of the light weight that are defecting to join him. He must have given them fake promise,as usual, and it is unfortunate that those people cannot read between the lines. PDP people that are joining are all frustrated and they are all coming back em mass to PDP now.

“If some people are being cajoled to come over to join him(Fayemi),very unfortunate and they will regret their action at the end of the day.

“It is a welcome development, let him come and join us in the field.You know we have almost toured all the 16 local government. Let him come and start because we are just 6 weeks to the election. This is not APC primary,this general election. So,let him come ,he will meet us there”, Kolawole said.