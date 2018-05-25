Fani-Kayode’s wife Precious gives birth to triplets

The wife of former Minster of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious, has delivered a set of triplets on Friday, same day she is marking her birthday.



Fani-Kayode announced the good news on his twitter handle.

He said: “I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning.

“They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well.

“Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.

His wife Precious who is also in celebration through her twitter handle thanked God for safe delivery.

She said: “thank you Lord for these special birthday gifts.

“My target was 35weeks and exactly today, Ragnar,Aiden and Liam just arrived.

“I’m doing fine and so are my boys. Thanks for your prayers and wishes, I really do appreciate”.