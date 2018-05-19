Extortion: SARS Operative nabbed in Lagos

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

Operatives of the Police Rapid Response Complaints Unit (PCRRU) have arrested Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARs) personnel for extortion in Ikorodu, Lagosw with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris directing that the officer should face orderly room trial and the consequences of his action.

Confirming the arrest in a statement, Officer in Charge PCRRU, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Abayomi Shogunle said, “On 16th May, 2018, the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) received a complaint from a citizen via Twitter [@ife_luv12] that a Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Operative forced her to make a bank transfer of Five Thousand Naira (N5, 000) to the said SARS operative’s bank account following an arrest for no just cause.

“PCRRU immediately registered the case (Tracking Number PCRRU316356) and initiated an investigation. The officer was promptly identified to be Inspector Charles Omotosho attached to Federal SARS, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“He was immediately removed from front-line police duties and taken into custody.

“In the course of preliminary investigation, a copy of the officer’s statement of bank account was obtained and the entry of the said transfer discovered therein.

“It has also been established that there was a contact between the officer’s patrol team and the complainant and others at Ikorodu as contained in the complaint.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2 Command Lagos to carry out a detailed investigation and commence immediate necessary disciplinary action against Inspector Charles Omotosho as provided for in the Police Act and Regulations Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“PCRRU has handed the erring officer to the AIG Zone 2 Command Lagos together with a print out of his statement of bank account for necessary action; the outcome would be made public soonest.

Members of the public that are not happy with any encounter with the police are once again advised not to resolve to self-help but should lodge a complaint at PCRRU which is available 24/7 via any of the following channels; Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002 | SMS and WhatsApp Only: 0805 700 0003 BBM: 58A2B5DE