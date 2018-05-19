Ericsson report to boost customer interaction with telecom providers

Latest Ericsson Consumer and Industry Lab report- the Zero touch customer experience just released has revealed how future customer interactions with telecom service providers would be explored.

According to the report, smartphone users will interact with operators across multiple touch points from discovering offerings and signing up to services, to requesting support for ending a contract.

The report, among other things highlighted consumers’ current frustrations at their interactions with their mobile service provider, taking on average 2.2 attempts and 4.1 days to successfully complete an interaction. This high customer effort impacts negatively on satisfaction levels.

Digitally leading brands, according to the new report offer the minimal effort interaction consumers prefer. Smartphone users now expect the same hassle-free, one-click digital experience from operators.

Speaking on the new study, Pernilla Jonsson, Head of Ericsson Consumer and IndustryLab, said that, “Consumer’s believe telecom service providers treat touchpoints like isolated interactions. Siloed focus means they miss the bigger picture.

“Interestingly, telecom service providers could leapfrog one-click and move from multiple-click to zero-touch by deploying future technologies in their customer offerings. The zero-touch customer experience report shows that zero-touch experiences are now an expectation of their customers.”

The report highlighted that mobile service providers could leapfrog to a zero-touch customer experience future by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics:

Enabled by AI, telecom service providers, the report added could use data from earlier interactions and consumer behavior to predict what consumers need before they even contact them for support. More than half (56 percent) of smartphone users expect operators to anticipate their needs even before they realize what they are.

While we have grown accustomed to typing, clicking and swiping on our devices, new zero-touch methods are emerging based on voice, gestures, and augmented or virtual reality. One in ten households in the US already has a voice-enabled home assistant device such as Amazon Alexa.

As voice assistants become more prominent in consumers’ everyday lives, they will expect integration of support interactions over those platforms too, the report explained further.

The Ericsson Consumer and IndustryLab Insight Report gathered insights based on both quantitative and qualitative research methods.

Quantitative data was collected from seven markets: Brazil, China, Germany, South Korea, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Approximately 7,000 online interviews were held with smartphone users aged 16 years and over.

Qualitative insights were gathered through four focus groups conducted in London and New York. All participants were advanced smartphone users and users of intelligent voice assistants or chatbots.