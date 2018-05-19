Entrepreneur launches book on Influence of Love

A public presentation of the book, The Influence of Love: Life Episodes of Emotional Complexities and Resolution was held in Lagos on May 6.

According to the author, Nellie Onwuchekwa, the book uses true life events to invoke the power of love in influencing responses to emotional entanglements. She said each of the 10 episodes reflect individual emotional struggles, conflicts, and sometimes painful resolution processes.

Onwuchekwa, who is also founder of Afresh Global Foundation and Chief Sponsor of a radio talk show, Emotionally Yours, said different interplays of elements impact life’s emotional responses, and influence the outcome of relationships. Incidentally, emotions, according to her, can be complex, and response to them may have life-changing impact.

The 197-page book, also, broadens the reader’s perspective on complexities of love and emotions, and offers positive resolutions paths.

“Today, the most important word in the whole of the universe is love,” remarked the occasion’s Chair, Prof Peter Okebukola, represented by Crawford University’s former Vice Chancellor, Professor Samson Ayanjala.

“Love is not only powerful, but encompassing,” he added.

He thanked God for thebook’s timeliness given the high rate of marital and emotional breakdown due to the absence of love.

Beyond human relationships, another guest, Barrister Odutola introduced the God factor in dissecting the concept of love through the ages. He noted that the sheer fact that the word, love appeared 442 times in the Bible meant God knew its power in healing wounds.

Expressing similar views, the Director of Legal Services for the West Central Africa Division of the Adventist Church, Barrister Paul Ananaba (SAN) counseled that God should be put ahead of any other consideration relationships.

The Book Reviewer, Reuben Onwubiko, holds up the episodic approach of the author’s style as the real deal. Onwubiko, who is CEO of Africa/Lead Consultant at BrandCrafts Limited, said this approach brings out the real human angler other than reportorial, generic style.

“There are complexities in relationships and the best way to handle them is not to advocate wholesale recommendations”, he said.“In the course of writing the book, the author met with real people and real issues and went ahead to dissect them.”

He said though the author discussed different ways and manners to resolve emotionally issues, there were few things she overlooked. For instance, he said whilst the author showcased issues arising from age gap in relationships between an older man and a younger woman, none of the case studies revealed those involving older women and younger men. He urged the author to include practical study guides for readers in the next edition.

President of Western Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dr Oyeleke Owolabi thanked the author for impacting the lives of so many youths over the years as well as the launch of the wonderful book.

He pledged to buy copies of the book for the church, his family and wife.

Over N2.4million was raised at the event which attracted several dignitaries amongst whom were: Founder of Adeleke University, Dr. Deji Adeleke, Retired Gen. Mike Ndubuisi and wife, Adventist Church Conference Presidents and Directors as well as Nollywood actor/ President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, Mr. Fred Amata.

Members of the author’s ethnic social group, the Igbere Welfare Union, Lagos, also graced the event.