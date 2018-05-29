Ekiti govt to Shehu: Don’t involve Fayose in Buhari’s fight with Obasanjo

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—EKITI State Government has warned Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, not to drag Governor Ayodele Fayose of the state into President Buhari’s fight with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking, the Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said, “These people should fight their battle alone because when they were going to Obasanjo’s house to prostrate for him to get his support, they never remembered that he was a despot and that he spent $16 billion on power.”

Olayinka challenged President Buhari to go ahead and arrest Obasanjo, saying; “Obasanjo has challenged them to probe him, what are they waiting for? As far as we are concerned, Obasanjo and Buhari are allies. It was under Obasanjo that Buhari served as Minister of Petroleum and NNPC Chairman in 1977 and N2.8 billion oil money went missing from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank, United Kingdom. N2.8 billion as at that time is like $2.8 billion (over N1 trillion) now.

“It is the height of hypocrisy for Garba Shehu to have said that none of the absurdities recorded under Obasanjo had happened under President Buhari. Garba Shehu should tell Nigerians what this government has done differently. Most importantly, it is under Buhari’s government that the Legislative arm of government, which is the symbol of democracy, was rendered impotent such that $1 billion was taken from the Excess Crude Account, without approval of the National Assembly and statutory appointments were made without recourse to the National Assembly.”