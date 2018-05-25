Ebonyi community protests alleged police intimidation, mass arrest

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—AKPOHA community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday protested the mass arrests of their kinsmen and an expatriate by a combined team of security operatives in Abakaliki.

The protesters who were mainly aged men and women alleged that the security agents invaded their community, arrested and whisked away anyone they caught over a “lawful mining deal” they entered into with a mining company, Asphalt Construction Ltd.

The company had paid the sum of N19 million to the people of the area as a compensatory payment for a piece of land acquired for purposes of mining stones (quarry business) which leased period was 25 years.

Leader of the aggrieved villagers, Mr Emmanuel Mba Isu alleged that the combined team of security operatives including the police stormed the community, harassed and intimidated the villagers especially women and the elderly.

“Security operatives loaded in three Hilux vans stormed the village and started arresting the residents. We later learnt that they came on the orders of the Ebonyi State Government.

“We have met with the Police Public Relations Officer with our lawyers. But they said that there is a petition from some persons in the community alleging that the company did not obey government’s rules. We asked: which government’s rule was that?

“If they breached protocols, will that warrant the police to arrest the villagers? Should that not be government versus the company?”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mrs Loveth Odah said they arrested 16 persons including a Lebanese.

According to her, the arrest was a result of a petition authored by some stakeholders of the community over the business deal alleging that the land in the matter was in dispute.