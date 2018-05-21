Ebola won’t stop Eagles/DRC Friendly-Dalung

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

MINISTER of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has said that the recent Ebola outbreak in Democratic of Congo, DRC, will not stop the planned friendly match between the Super Eagles and the Leopards of DRC in the build-up to the World Cup to be hosted by Russia.

But the Minister said that before the DRC team arrives Nigeria, they will be thoroughly screened in their home country and also be screened on arrival to Nigeria.

He said that the football administrators in the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Health have introduced strict screening policies to ensure that the match takes place.

Dalung who disclosed this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari behind closed doors enthused that the Super Eagles will be in Russia to win the cup and not as mere participants to make up the numbers.

He expressed satisfaction with the selection process of players by the Technical Adviser.

Details later.