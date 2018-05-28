EATECH wins best Process Automation Engineering Award

By Lawani Mikairu

An indigenous engineering firm, Engineering Automation Technology Limited ,EATECH. weekend won the Best Instrumentation, Mechanical and Process Automation Engineering Award for 2018 for its various technological innovations and products designed to boost safety in Nigeria’s petroleum and aviation industries.

The award was presented to EATECH by the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbons Studies at the African Oil and Gas Globe Awards held in Abuja.

EATECH was commended for recently launching some products into the Nigerian market to assist detect adulterated aviation fuel (Jet A-1) and poor quality lubricants which had wrecked havoc on some aircraft and vehicles in the country.

Prof. Charity Emaviwe, Deputy Chairman of Council, Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies, who presented the award to EATECH said the Nigerian government must do everything at its disposal to enact the requisite laws that would encourage the growth and prosperity of local firms doing business in the oil and gas sector.

In her response after receiving the award, the Chief Operating Officer of EATECH, Mrs. Ugochi Alisi, thanked the board of the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies for taking pains to recognise professional organizations that believe in best practises and good governance noting that the award would serve as a great source of inspiration for the management and staff of EATECH to put in greater efforts in recording more successes in the years ahead.

She said the company last year had inaugurated a multi-million naira fabrication yard in Eket, Akwa Ibom state to enable it undertake it’s instrumentation, mechanical and process automation engineering work for companies located around the Niger Delta region. According to her, EATECH since its formation in the last 10 years had committed huge funds and energy in human capacity building and was always looking out for those opportunities to do more to prove that it could compete with international oil firms in the execution of various projects in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Speaking also , the Director General of the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbons Studies, Ambassador Moses Essien commended the company for its commitment in making the huge investments in growing the local engineering manpower capabilities to undertake some of the most technical and difficult jobs in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry that were hitherto performed by expatriates.