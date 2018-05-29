Disregard any fake news asking you not to sit at home on May 30th – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra Tuesday debunked alleged news form a national secretariat of IPOB urging people not to sit at home.



According to a statement issued by Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, such a report should be ignored because it didn’t emanate from the group.

“We hereby warn the public to disregard such statements because they were fabricated by DSS and Lai Mohammed’s Ministry of Information to sow seeds of confusion in the minds of Biafrans who have started observing the order to sit at home from this evening.

“Enemies of Biafra in the north and traitors in Biafraland think that such childish gimmicks will sway the cast iron determination of Biafrans to observe the sit-at-home order as directed by our Directorate of State. For purposes of clarity, IPOB does not operate a national secretariat formula. What we have is the Directorate of State (DOS) of the Indigenous People of Biafra headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem.

“Every IPOB family member knows there is nothing like a ‘national secretariat’ in IPOB structure, so those behind this latest gimmick are wasting their time and will end up making a mockery of themselves. No amount of subterfuge, betrayal, treachery or outright sabotage by criminal elements set up by DSS calling themselves Biafra Coalition will derail our collective effort to honour our heroes with a sit at home.

“What this act of desperation confirms is that IPOB is on the right track as always and Nigeria jittery because despite Operation Python Dance that cost millions of dollars to execute, IPOB is today more formidable than ever.

“We expect more outlandish statements from the defeated reprobates within Nigerian government and their agents in Biafraland but their antics doesn’t faze IPOB anymore. We are IPOB and 30th of May sit-at-home directive is sacrosanct.”