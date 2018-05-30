Digital video platforms spice up Nigerian consumers appetite

…As subscription video providers compete for attention

By Prince Osuagwu

The growth of digital platforms has been found to spice up the appetite of Nigerian consumers, as well as transforming their viewing habits.

A GfK international ViewScape survey, which covered African countries including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, for the first time, found that around 92% of Nigerian adults with Internet access are using some form of free online video service, while 55% are now paying to watch digital online content.

GfK’s annual ViewScape study is run in 19 countries including Australia, Brazil, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Nigeria, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, South African, Spain, Sweden, UK and the US.

The study which surveyed 1,250 Nigerian adults with Internet access shows that 99% of the country’s online adults continue to watch linear broadcast television. Around 12% watch pirated content from the Internet and 86% watch digital video on YouTube.

Nigerians spend around six hours a day consuming video content, with 41% of that time spent watching free online video and 33% watching broadcast TV.

The report also stated that DVD/Blu-Ray still accounts for a larger chunk (13%) of the time Nigerians spend viewing video than subscription video on demand (SVOD) services like iRoko TV, iFlix and Netflix (11%).

SVOD users across all demographics are the heaviest watchers, spending an average of more than seven and a half hours a day consuming video.

Managing director GfK, Sub Sahara Africa, Benjamin Ballensiefen, said: “The media industry is experiencing a revolution as digital platforms transform viewers’ video consumption behaviour. The GfK ViewScape study is one of the first to not only examine broadcast television consumption in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, but also to quantify how linear and online forms of content distribution fit together in the dynamic world of video consumption,”

Corroborating him, consultant at GfK East & West Africa, Josiah Kimanzi, added that “improved local and international content, affordable mobile data bundles and connectivity and connected devices are driving continued adoption of free and paid non-linear video services in Nigeria”.

He also said that “consumer satisfaction with pay TV brands is low compared to Netflix and iRoko, which are succeeding in their efforts to drive repeat subscriptions in Nigeria. It’s important to note, however, that the likelihood to renew subscriptions with pay TV brands remains high, since people have few complete alternatives. Linear broadcasters face a growing danger of disruption as data costs continue to fall, and more Nigerians turn to digital video for news and entertainment.”