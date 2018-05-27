Dickson cup: Toru-Orua, others emerge as semi-finalists

Toru-Orua community from Sagbama Local Government Area, on Thursday, booked a place in the semifinal of the second edition of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament otherwise known as the Restoration Cup.

Toru-Orua advanced after defeating Ekpetiama community 4-2 on penalties at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

Ekpetiama were the better side in the first stanza and dominated the game, scoring two goals in the process through Goodliving Gift in the 15th minute and Emeka Nwosu in the 40th minute.

When hostilities resumed after the break, the Sagbama-based team mounted pressure from the blast of the whistle and in the 57th minute, Sunday Keme pulled one back with a beautiful header.

The pressure continued and Sunday Keme’s beautiful drive into the danger area after beating three players connected Tokoni Joel, who calmly placed the ball in the right corner to draw level.

Toru-Orua didn’t relent in their quest to win the game and lost a couple of chances in the process while Ekpetiama’s free-kick five minutes from time hit the woodwork.

In the shootout, Ekpetiama converted two spot kicks, losing two, while Toru-Orua scored four kicks to progress.

In another quarter final game, the Ogbia Unity Cup champions, Otuasega community, qualified for the semifinal after a slim 1-0 win over Amassoma community at the Opolo football field in Yenagoa.

After a goalless first half, Moses Iburu found the back of the net in the 75th minute, tapping in from close range.

At the Otuasega venue , Opu-Nembe joined other semi-finalists after defeating Okpoma community 8-7 on penalties. The game ended one goal apiece at regulation time.

Mikel Odikari opened scoring in the 50th minute for Opu-Nembe, while Frank Ituru leveled up 14 minutes later before the shootout.

In the first quarter-final played on Tuesday, Peretorugbene community booked its place in the semi-final after defeating Kaiama 6-0 at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex.

The Ekeremor-based team opened scoring in the 12th minute through Osaro Loveday, before Isaiah Jacob completed the rout, scoring in the 27th, 47th, 49th, 75th and 79th minute.

In the semi-final, Peretorugbene will engage Toru-Orua on May 29 while Otuasega will play Opu-Nembe on May 30. Both games are scheduled for the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

The grassroots competition, which attracted no fewer than 150 communities and teams, is meant to discover and groom football talents from across Bayelsa State.

Former Nigeria international and coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, is the 2018 Restoration Cup ambassador